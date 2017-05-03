Group, including kids, dogs OK after man fires multiple shots at them, police say

No one was hurt when a 50-year-old Conway-area man allegedly shot at his neighbor and her children while the group was outside Tuesday night, police said.
Horry County police were called about 9:50 p.m. to a home in the area of Silly Lane and Rodney Road in the Conway area in reference to shots fired.
A 34-year-old woman, who called 911 during the incident, told authorities she was outside her home with her children, ages 10, 16, 17, 18, and a 35-year-old man when a man who lives nearby walked up and opened fire at her home and kids, according to the report.
The victims were outside playing with their dogs when the suspect allegedly crossed his yard into hers, whistled for her dogs to come to him, then said “Let’s get loud mother [expletive],” before he fired and the shots rang out, the report states.
A 17-year-old male victim said the suspect pointed toward him, and that he saw a the flash of gunfire as he tried to escape to safety inside the home, the report says.
Police went to the suspect’s home after talking with the victims. They said he smelled like alcohol and his speech was slurred, according to the report.
He willingly came outside his home and was placed in investigative detention. He allowed officers to go inside home and take his XP .45 caliber handgun, the report says.
Police then arrested Auburn Anthony Chestnut in connection with attempted murder.
Officers said they found 15 spent .45 caliber rounds outside the victim’s home, which was not damaged during the shooting, police said.
Chestnut was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he remained Wednesday morning, jail records showed. Police noted in the report they would present the case for warrants. No charges had been filed against Chestnut by Wednesday morning, according to online jail records.
Comments