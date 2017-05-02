A masked man robbed Dominoes. He fled the scene on a bicycle, witness says

A masked man walked into a Myrtle Beach area Dominoes and demanded money, took cash from the register, and fled, according to a Horry County police report.
Police responded around 10:30 Monday night in reference to a strong armed robbery that occurred at the 5525 Dick Pond Road Dominoes.
An employee told police that a man “wearing a black mask and black gloves” entered the store and walked behind the counter demanding money, the report says.
The employee then advised police that the man opened the register and took about $75 in cash, the report states. When the man asked the employee for additional money, the clerk refused and told police he ran towards a nearby swing bridge.
Another employee saw the man flee on a bicycle, police note in the report.
Police also note that the employee said the man never revealed or mentioned a weapon of any kind.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the man has not been identified or located, and the investigation is still active, according to the report.
Michaela Broyles, 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
