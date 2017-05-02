One arrest made in rash of shootings. Police hunt for more suspects.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with attempted murder and other charges stemming from an attempted robbery and shooting that happened last month outside a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club, according to a police report.
Jayqatteuse D. Babb was arrested Friday and is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
On April 19, Myrtle Beach officers were called to Grand Strand Medical Center when a 27-year-old man came in with a gunshot wound, a report states.
An investigation revealed the male victim and a woman were sitting in the parking lot of the Master’s Gentleman’s Club at 1901 Mr. Joe White Avenue when a man partially climbed into the vehicle, police said. A second man came up to his driver’s side window, and each man pointed a handgun during the incident, authorities said.
The male victim was shot while trying to flee the scene, according to the report. The victim refused to cooperate with police and didn’t want their involvement, according to a previous release from Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police about the incident.
Babb is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, online records showed.
The shooting happened last month during a crime wave that included a string of shootings, all of which were unrelated to the incident on Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Officers responded to two separate shooting incidents April 17 — one in the area of Sixth Avenue North and Flagg Street and the other at 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street where police found a victim laying in the roadway. Authorities said those incidents were connected, and later released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved.
“We’re currently seeking leads and investigating and following up on information that we have to resolve this investigation and bring the person to justice who committed the crime,” Crosby said.
Other shootings before those included one during the early hours of Easter and another on April 15. Three other separate shootings that didn’t involve any victims also were reported during or close to the week of April 16.
Since the rash of shootings, Myrtle Beach city leaders said they’ve been looking at ways to curb violence.
