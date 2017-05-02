Man arrested after man beaten, robbed at Myrtle Beach motel, report says

A 33-year-old man was arrested after a man told police he was beaten and robbed of his tablet device at a Myrtle Beach motel early Monday morning.
Michael Tazon Robinson of Myrtle Beach is charged with strong armed robbery, according to jail records.
Myrtle Beach police were called about 1 a.m. to a Myrtle Beach motel on North Kings Highway where a 33-year-old male victim told police he was assaulted and robbed at the Fountainbleau Inn on Flagg Street, according to an incident report.
Police said the victim, who had a cut on the side of his nose, told police he was at the Fountainbleau Inn when the suspect grabbed him, punched him in the face, and his Andriod tablet, valued at $150, was taken from him by a man he said he didn’t know, the report states.
Authorities went to the Fountainbleau Inn to investigate and reviewed surveillance footage of the incident. Police said the footage showed the victim being “violently” assaulted, and the suspect picking up something from the ground before walking away.
A motel employee told police he remembered seeing the suspect walk into the motel’s store, and the officer said he got a clear view of the suspect when he viewed in-store footage, the report says.
Later that day, police saw the suspect in the Fountainbleau Inn parking lot. When police questioned him about the incident, he told them the victim stole the tablet from his sister. He also told officers the victim spit on him and called him a racial slur, according to the report.
Police arrested the suspect, named as Robinson in the report, and he uttered “I let you catch me,” while he was in the back of a patrol car, the report states.
Robinson is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond, online jail records show.
Comments