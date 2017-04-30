Fire reported at former RV Connection store in Surfside Beach. Police suspect arson.

Firefighters responded to a fire that may be linked to arson in Surfside Beach Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called to the fire in a vacant building that once housed RV Connection in a plaza behind Pizza Hut at 17th Avenue North and U.S. 17 Business around 3 p.m. Firefighters found smoke billowing from the structure when they arrived.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
Police are investigating the blaze as possible arson.
The exterior of the building showed little damage around 5 p.m. after crews had cleared the scene.
