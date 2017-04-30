A witness told police the suspects had a gun. Officers found more than that.

A witness told police the man had a gun, but officers found more than that when they searched the suspect’s car.
Two local men were arrested on weapons and drug charges Saturday after police say they found crack, heroin and guns in the vehicle they allegedly used to flee the scene of another crime.
Myrtle Beach police were responding to a complaint of someone being threatened with a gun at 1306 Yaupon Drive when officers were advised that the armed suspect had fled the scene in a black, two-door car, according to an incident report.
Officers say they stopped the car several blocks away on South Kings Highway. Twenty-two-year-old Jarkeem Marshun “Lil Dre” Lucas of Myrtle Beach was behind the wheel and under his seat, an officer saw the butt of a pistol, the report stated.
Lucas and his passenger, 19-year-old Marquise Devonte Knight of Loris, were taken into custody as police brought in a K9 to sniff out the potential of any more illegal substances hidden in the car, according to the report. The K9 “gave a positive alert.”
Inside the vehicle, officers say they found a second gun, 22 baggies of crack cocaine, five slips of heroin, a scale and more than 50 rounds of ammunition.
Lucas and Knight were charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute crack, pointing a gun at someone and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Knight was also charged with resisting arrest after officers say he tried to flee as they were putting him in a transport van.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
