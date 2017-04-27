Have you seen this man? Police say he’s wanted in connection with shoplifting

Horry County police are searching for a man in connection with recent shoplifting incidents at a Carolina Forest-area Wal-Mart.
Police announced on their Twitter page Thursday morning they’re trying to identify a man, whose image was captured on store surveillance, in connection with shoplifting.
Do you know this SHOPLIFTER? If so, call at 843.915.8477 #RT @wmbfbreaking @WBTWNews13 @wpdeabc15 pic.twitter.com/cgzm7Wy8lw— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 27, 2017
Officers were called to the store on Middle Ridge Avenue Sunday in reference to a shoplifting. A loss prevention employee told police he had just pulled into the store parking lot when he noticed a white Jaguar that was used in a shoplifting incident earlier that week, the report says.
The employee said he then saw the suspect pushing a cart of unbagged items. The employee confronted the suspect, who abandoned the cart and ran through the parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County tip line at 843-915-8477.
