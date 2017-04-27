Federal grand jury indicts Loris man on weapon, drug trafficking charges

A 32-year-old Loris man was indicted by a federal grand jury in Florence Wednesday on drug trafficking and weapons charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney District of South Carolina office.
Brian O’Neal Knox is charged in a three-count indictment with felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the release states.
Knox could face a maximum penalty of life in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. The Horry County Police Department, Horry County ATF Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are investigating the case, the release states.
The case has been assigned to an assistant U.S. attorney from the Florence office, officials said.
