Man’s reported attempts to rob Dollar General foiled by reluctant clerk

A man allegedly attempting to rob a Dollar General store Tuesday left in a huff when his reported actions were foiled by a reluctant clerk.
A cashier told police the man came in the Loris store on S.C. Highway 9 with a McDonald’s bag and grabbed a Mountain Dew. He placed both on the counter and the cashier said she asked him if he wanted her to throw his takeout bag away, according to an incident report.
The man said “no” then asked for money from the register to which the cashier replied “no,” according to the report.
The clerk said she told the man she could not open the cash register without a purchase. The man “then told her to act like he paid for the drink so the register can open,” according to the report. But the clerk wasn’t having it.
She refused to comply and picked up a two-way radio to call another employee from the back, the report stated. She told police the man tried to grab the walkie-talkie from her, but to no avail.
The man left the store, but not before the second employee emerged to take a photo of the fleeing man’s vehicle, according to the report.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20’s, wearing jeans and a blue shirt, driving a blue vehicle. Horry County police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and issued a call for patrolmen to be on the lookout for the suspect.
The clerk told police she was not in fear for her life, but she didn’t know what the suspect was going to do.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
