Student cited for showing explicit video to classmates

A student at Socastee High School was cited for disturbing school after classmates say she showed them a video of her performing oral sex on an ex-boyfriend.
A couple of students told school administrators that the 16-year-old girl approached them during their third block class on Friday and asked if they wanted to see the video, according to an incident report. “Both witnesses stated they were shocked and in disbelief on why the arrestee would show someone something so personal.”
One witness told administrators “she was so distraught over the weekend that she decided not to come to school” on Monday, the report stated.
The teen told police she was looking at photos and videos on her cellphone when one of the students asked her what she was watching and the two saw the video. The girl told police the video was on an old phone at her home and has since been deleted, according to the report.
An officer at the school looked through the phone in her possession at school, but did not find any of related images, the report stated.
The teen was issued a juvenile summons for disturbing school since the incident took place during classroom instruction when cellphones are not allowed to be visible, according to the release.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments