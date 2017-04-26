Georgetown County law enforcement respond to standoff in Murrells Inlet

Georgetown County law enforcement are responding to a standoff situation in Murrells Inlet near Hawks Nest Circle.
Jason Lesley, the spokesman for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office, said a subject is barricaded in a home in the area, and officers from multiple agencies are trying to get the person out.
Lesley did not know the gender of the subject, and said authorities were hoping for a peaceful resolution.
A SWAT team and police canines had also responded to the scene.
