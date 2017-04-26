Officers begin new campaign to stop aggressive drivers after string of fatal wrecks

Officers announced a new campaign Wednesday to target aggressive drivers in the area after a string of fatal wrecks in Horry County.
Patrolmen from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Myrtle Beach Police Department and Horry County Police Department will be out in force looking for aggressive drivers to “target zero deaths” this weekend.
“Beginning tomorrow, motorists will see more blue lights as an enhanced enforcement begins in an effort to stop aggressive driving,” Major Melvin Warren of the Highway Patrol said at a press conference Wednesday. “Our target zero goal is to reduce fatalities and collisions on our states and roadways caused by aggressive and careless driving behaviors.”
