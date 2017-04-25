Police seek pancake house thief caught on camera

Police are investigating a burglary at a local pancake house after a man was captured in surveillance footage breaking in with what appeared to be a crowbar.
Myrtle Beach officers were called to the Woodhaven Pancake House at 2600 S. Kings Hwy. for a burglary around 5:40 a.m., according to an incident report.
The restaurant’s owner told police his business was burglarized sometime during the night by someone who “forced open his office door and stole $3,500 in cash out of the office drawer,” the report stated.
In camera footage, the burglar was seen forcing entry to the office door at 1:21 a.m. “with what appeared to be some sort of crowbar” and exiting out another door three minutes later, according to the report. The suspect was described as a white male wearing dark jeans, a black shirt with its sleeves cut off, a black backpack and a black and white ball cap.
Officers observed damage to a fire exit door that appeared to be pried open in the business, according to the report. The case remains under investigation.
