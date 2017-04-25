Yet another reason to lock your car: Burglar hits unlocked vehicles in broad daylight

Yet another reason to lock your car.
A Myrtle Beach man was arrested and charged with two counts of breaking into cars - both of them unlocked - around 11:45 a.m. Monday along 13th Avenue South.
A witness told police he was staring out an upper floor of his hotel when he noticed a man walking in and out of car ports on the street below, spending time with at least two of the vehicles, according to an incident report.
Responding officers said they noticed the two cars had doors “left ajar ... their center and passenger consoles open,” the report stated. Doors to the cars were “left unlocked.”
Officers arrested 36-year-old Isaac Odrell Priest for the break-ins.
Priest also has pending charges for financial card theft, obtaining property under false pretenses and unlawfully carrying a weapon in Horry County, according to online court records.
He has served time for past convictions including burglary, breaking into cars, financial card theft, robbery and financial card fraud, according to court records.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
