Two men arrested after crashing stolen truck into tree during chase, police say

Two Tennessee men were arrested after police said the pair stole a truck in Murrells Inlet, didn’t stop for blue lights, then crashed in Litchfield Beach Monday, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
David Hoke Ware, 47, of Kingsport, Tenn., and Michael Preston Huffman, 30, of Jonesboro, Tenn., were both arrested and each charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and failure to stop for a blue light and siren, GCSO officials said.
Deputy Sean Seebode with the GCSO was en route to a report of a stolen Prestige Farm box truck in Murrells Inlet when he passed a vehicle matching its description headed southbound on U.S. 17 Bypass near Pendergrass Avenue, according to the release.
The suspects inside refused to stop for the deputy’s blue lights and siren and weaved through traffic in Litchfield, causing a crash near Willbrook Boulevard, police said.
The truck then turned into Litchfield By the Sea, ran across a bike path, plowed through bushes at several businesses, and stopped after hitting an oak tree in the TD Bank parking lot, the release states.
The suspects then fled from the damaged truck, authorities said. A GCSO deputy chased the passenger while Pawleys Island police detained the driver minutes later, police said.
The suspects were checked for injuries at hospitals then taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center.
