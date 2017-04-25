Gun discovered on baby changing station in Broadway at the Beach restroom

A man cleaning a Broadway at the Beach restroom Monday told Myrtle Beach police he found a gun on a baby changing station, a report says.
Police were called Monday afternoon to Celebrity Circle within the entertainment complex. The man told officers while he was cleaning a bathroom near Margaritaville, he found a gun laying on the baby changing station while no one else was inside, the report says.
The man said he didn’t see anyone in the bathroom and told his boss immediately after discovering the Ruger LCP 380 gun, which was valued at $300, police said.
Police checked to see if the gun was stolen and said it wasn’t after investigating. Its unclear whether the gun was loaded when it was discovered.
Comments