Loris man faces up to 20 years in prison for dealing drugs

A Loris man is facing up to 20 years in prison after admitting to conspiring to distribute drugs in a federal courtroom in Florence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
Emmanuel Lamar Bellamy, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base and oxycodone, according to the release.
The case was part of an investigation into a heroin distribution organization operating in the Horry County area, prosecutors say.
Agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Horry County Police Department were investigating illegal drug activity in the Loris area and suspected Bellamy was a drug dealer, according to the release.
Evidence at the change of plea hearing established that in 2015, agents made two controlled purchases of cocaine base from Bellamy, the release stated. In September 2016, Bellamy was arrested during a traffic stop and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and a firearm.
As a result of the arrest, agents searched a hotel room connected with Bellamy and found a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl, according to the release.
Drake stated that the maximum penalty Bellamy could receive is 20 years imprisonment and a fine of one million dollars.
United States District Judge R. Bryan Harwell of Florence will impose sentence after he has reviewed Bellamy’s presentence report, which is being prepared by the U.S. Probation Office.
Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Taylor of the Florence office prosecuted the case.
Emily Weaver
