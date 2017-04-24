He asked for change, then pointed a gun, man told police

A man told police he had just got off work and was sitting in his car waiting for his cellphone to charge at the Landmark Hotel around midnight when a man came up to his door, asking for change.
“The victim told him he didn’t have any change and the suspect continued to ask,” police noted in an incident report filed with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The man found $5 and gave it to the beggar, who walked away but returned moments later asking for more money with a gun in his hand, according to the report.
The man told police that the beggar pointed his gun at him and he fled the scene, driving to a nearby gas station to meet police.
The incident remains under investigation.
