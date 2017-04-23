Police investigate shooting in heart of busy tourism district

Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened in the heart of Myrtle Beach’s bustling tourism district Saturday night.

Officers responded to 1000 N. Ocean Blvd. for a call of shots fired in the area of Plyler Park around 9:39 p.m.

“Upon arrival, I noticed a large group of people leaving the park and running north on the beach,” Officer J. Vetter noted in a report of the shooting.

The oceanfront park is nestled among tourist attractions like the SkyWheel, Nightmare Haunted House and the city’s often busy boardwalk lined with eateries and souvenir stands.

Witnesses told police they heard one or two gunshots and said they suspected a “light-skinned black male wearing either white pants or blue jeans and wearing a white shirt, running south on the beach” was the one who fired the gun, according to the report.

Police found a .45 caliber shell casing in the middle of the park. A necklace was also found on the ground in the area, the report stated.

No injuries were noted in the report filed early Sunday morning with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The case remains under investigation.