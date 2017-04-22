Shoplifting ring takes thousands in merchandise from mall, reports say

A group of men and one woman, who appeared to be working together, allegedly stole merchandise totaling to thousands from stores at the Coastal Grand Mall Friday night, according to police reports.
Myrtle Beach officers were called about 8:40 p.m. to Palmetto Moon at the Coastal Grand Mall in reference to a report of a shoplifting. A store manager told police that shortly before they arrived, a group of three men and one woman entered the store carrying large bags, the report says.
The group walked to the back of the store to a Rainbow sandal display stand, and it appeared they were working together as some stuffed sandals into bags and others stood around the display, according to the report.
The group was in the store for maybe two minutes before they left without paying for the items, and surveillance footage captured the incident, authorities said.
It was unknown exactly how many pairs of shoes were taken from the store when police responded, but the total value of them was estimated to be about $1,200, the report says.
Police said in the report that the same ring of suspects may have been involved in a shoplifting that happened the same night at Victoria’s Secret within the mall.
In that incident, two men and one woman walked into the store, grabbed items, shoved them into bags, and left the store, taking about $1,477 worth of merchandise, another police report says. Officers showed the employee reporting the incident photos of the suspects from the previous incident, and she identified them as the same group that took items from Victoria’s Secret, according to the report.
