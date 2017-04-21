Conway High authorities found cocaine in a backpack, report says. Two students got arrested.

A 16-year-old male student and 15-year-old female student were charged in connection with cocaine possession after authorities said they discovered drugs inside a backpack, an incident report says.
On Wednesday morning, a Conway officer walking the halls said they saw “what appeared to be students gambling within one of the classrooms,” according to the report.
The officer said he saw the 16-year-old pick up cash on the ground, and what looked like a die, and put them into his pockets.
The officer took the student to school administrators for questioning, and an administrator requested another student bring the 16-year-old student’s belongings to her office, according to the report.
The 15-year-old girl, who was also charged, took the student’s bag. Police said she stopped by the restroom while en route to the office and hid a bottle with a white powdery substance there to shield the 16-year-old from charges, the report says.
She was questioned by school officials, and police said she admitted to removing drugs from the bag in order to protect the 16-year-old, according to the report.
The 16-year-old was also questioned by school administrators, and he told them the bag was his, but denied there were drugs inside, police said.
The bag was searched and another bottle, identical to the one previously found, was discovered, and contained a white plastic bag with a white powdery substance, the report said.
Police also said they found four seeds that were possibly marijuana seeds.
The 16-year-old denied any knowledge of drugs in his bag, authorities said. Both students were charged with possession of cocaine and released into the custody of their parents.
Both students were given a juvenile summons.
