Myrtle Beach man charged with attempted murder in multiple stabbing incident

A 31-year-old Myrtle Beach man is facing attempted murder charges after two victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds early Wednesday morning.
Nathaniel James Winn was arrested Thursday and is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online J. Reuben Long Detention Center records.
Horry County officers found a bloody scene when they arrived at a home on Fountain Pointe Lane at 6:27 a.m. in the Forestbrook area in reference to a fight with multiple victims, a report says.
Two victims were discovered lying in the road in front of an apartment building, police said. A 20-year-old man was holding a bloody knife, kneeling over his 41-year-old woman, the report stated. Both were covered in blood and told police they had multiple injuries. A suspect was found “shirtless and covered in blood” on a sidewalk near the victims, according to the report, which excluded information about the crime and the suspect.
A redacted police report said an argument erupted before the victims were stabbed.
Winn is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center were his bond had not been set Friday morning, jail records show.
