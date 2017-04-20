Have you seen these trucks or this lift? Police want to know.

Horry County police are searching for a stolen truck and trans lift after a theft in Little River last week.
Horton Homes (Little River) robbery:— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 20, 2017
Items stolen.... white Chevy 2500 work truck & Trans Lift #RT pic.twitter.com/QDOH2to5Eg
Police announced they were searching for the stolen items and released a photo of a suspect’s vehicle on their Twitter account Thursday in connection with the theft that was reported April 12, according to a police report.
Horton Homes (Little River) robbery: Suspect's vehicle...mid-2000, dark colored, 4 door Chevy Silverado. #RT pic.twitter.com/U0qRVuPwti— Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 20, 2017
Authorities said a white Chevrolet 2500 work truck and trans lift were taken from Horton Homes in Little River. Officers were called to the incident at 116 U.S. 17. A man at the scene told police a company truck, trailer, and lift machine had been taken the night before.
Police reviewed security camera footage and said they saw a Chevrolet Silverado, 4DR with step rails and knobby tires, busted through the cable barrier came onto the property about 1:35 a.m. and then left. Police said the truck came back about 2 a.m., went to the back of the property, and parked near the stolen truck, according to a report.
The man reporting the incident said the stolen truck’s keys were missing from a hiding spot. Cameras show suspects getting into the truck and leaving with the other stolen items, the report states.
The victim told police the truck was almost out of gas when it was taken, so the suspects would have likely stopped to fill it up after taking it.
