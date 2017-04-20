Myrtle Beach police release photo of car they say could be tied to two shootings

Myrtle Beach police released a photo of a suspects’ car, believed to be connected to two shootings that happened Monday.
So far seven shootings have happened in Myrtle Beach since Saturday, and police say two that occurred Monday are likely connected.
“Officers have analyzed evidence from these two incidents and have reason to believe the suspects are the same in both investigations. A city surveillance camera captured this photograph of a vehicle that officers believe is [connected] with these incidents. If anyone recognizes this vehicle and can identify the owner, please call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382,” said Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police by email Thursday.
Officers were called about the first incident around 11:15 p.m. Monday to the area of Sixth Avenue North and Flagg Street, Crosby said.
The victim, who was not injured, told officers two suspects approached, pulled out a gun, and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim was shot at by the suspects while trying to escape, Crosby said previously.
While officers were responding to that incident, they received a call about another shooting at 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street. In the roadway they found a victim, who also was approached by two suspects in what appeared to be an attempted robbery, police said. The victim was shot in the incident and taken to the hospital.
