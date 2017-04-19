Conway man accused of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity

A Conway man is accused of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity, according to WBTW.
Kenneth Howard McWilliams was arrested Wednesday by deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, which partners with the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to WBTW.
Investigators with the office of State Attorney General Alan Wilson say McWilliams talked about engaging in sexual activity with the minor on social media, the station reported, citing a release from Wilson’s office.
McWilliams was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond.
