A shooting erupted in a fight between ‘girlfriends’ at an Andrews home. Two are charged

A Georgetown County woman surrendered to authorities on Wednesday, nine days after a man was shot when a fight broke out at an Andrews home.
Twenty-seven-year-old Andrews resident Katneshia Boyd, was at the home when the fight escalated into a shooting. Elijah Curtis, 19, was shot six times and airlifted to Grandstrand Medical Center, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Jason Lesley.
Twenty-five-year-old Dominique Middleton, the alleged shooter of Curtis, was arrested on April 11 and charged with attempted murder.
Boyd was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and obstructing justice, a Georgetown County police report states.
Deputies say Middleton told his girlfriend to come to his sister’s house around 9 p.m. on April 10. The report states that Middleton’s girlfriend, a 21-year-old Columbia woman, was visiting in Andrews with her sister and Curtis to obtain her W2’s and “to see her boyfriend.”
When the three arrived at Middleton’s sister’s home, they were confronted by another woman who also claimed to be Middleton’s girlfriend, and “wanted to fight,” according to the report.
The Columbia woman claims she “just wanted to make things right” with Middleton and when everyone started arguing shots were fired, the report states.
Deputies report that there were two shooters involved, Middleton, and another unidentified man who was wearing “a white t-shirt.” Boyd allegedly had a firearm as well, and pointed it at the victims, according to Lesley.
Boyd was released on bond Wednesday, and the case is still under investigation according to Lesley.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments