Police investigating shooting in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating shots fired on Hawthorne Lane between 63rd and 65th Avenue North.

A call came in at 12:01 p.m. and a person was detained in connection with the shooting by 12:50 p.m., said Lt. Joey Crosby.

No one appeared to be injured in the shooting, said Crosby, who added that a man had fired shots into the air.

He said it did not appear to be related to any other shootings.

This is the sixth shooting to hit Myrtle Beach in the last five days.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot while he sat in a vehicle on Mr. Joe White Avenue early Wednesday morning. An investigation revealed the victim was sitting in the vehicle when a suspect got into the car, pulled out a gun, and demanded money, Crosby said.

Two more victims were shot during two separate robbery attempts Monday night.

Police were called about the first incident around 11:15 p.m. Monday to the area of Sixth Avenue North and Flagg Street, Crosby said.

The victim, who was not injured, told officers two suspects approached, pulled out a gun, and demanded the victim’s belongings. The victim was shot at by the suspects while trying to escape, Crosby said.

While officers were responding to that incident, they received a call about another shooting at 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street. In the roadway they found a victim, who also was approached by two suspects in what appeared to be an attempted robbery, police said.

The victim was shot in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Another man was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds in the first hour of Easter Sunday after shots rang out near 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

Myrtle Beach police were riding northbound on the boulevard around 12:39 a.m. when officers heard several gunshots fired in the area of 6th Avenue North, according to an incident report.

As they approached the scene, officers saw a 23-year-old man running around in the intersection of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard before running over to the Sea Nymph, according to the report.

The man had suffered two gunshot wounds, police noted in the report, and officers were given a description of a suspect identified as an average height black male wearing all red.

Another man was transported to the hospital after a fight along Ocean Boulevard broke out around 1:20 Saturday morning, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officials responded to the scene after hearing gunshots in the area of 9th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.

In an investigation, officers found that a large group of people had engaged in a fight. According to a report to police, a black male was seen firing a gun after pulling it out of a brown backpack.

The victim had been watching the fight when he was struck by the bullets and suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the report.