Man taken to hospital after overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot while sitting in a vehicle on Mr. Joe White Avenue early Wednesday morning, according to Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police.
Officers were called about 2 a.m. to the 1900 block of Mr. Joe White in reference to the shooting and discovered the victim, Crosby said.
An investigation revealed the victim was sitting in the vehicle when a suspect got into the car, pulled out a gun, and demanded money, Crosby said.
Another suspect stood outside the car, Crosby said. The tried to flee when a suspect shot at the vehicle, hitting the victim, Crosby said.
He said the victim is not cooperating with police in the investigation, so there is limited information to release.
Police are currently investigating to determine if the shooting is related to two shootings that happened late Monday night, Crosby said. In those incidents, officers were called out to 11:15 p.m. to the area of area of Sixth Avenue North and Flagg Street for a reported shooting.
Officers found a victim, who was not injured, but who had been shot during a robbery, police said. While on scene, authorities received a second call about a shooting and discovered a gunshot victim in the roadway of 33rd Avenue North, who reported suspect tried to rob him, Crosby said.
Police said said both of those incidents were related.
