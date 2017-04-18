Teacher charged with assault against student

A teacher at Carvers Bay Middle School has been accused of assaulting a student, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
The teacher, 29-year-old Morgan Minter Roundtree of Conway, surrendered to deputies Tuesday and was charged with one count of assault and battery in the 3rd degree, according to a press release.
On April 12, 2017 at approximately 2:55 p.m., the Carvers Bay Middle School resource officer was notified of an assault and battery which had transpired between a student and a teacher, according to a press release.
According to statements, the altercation began in a classroom as a verbal event. The teacher is accused of slapping the student when the altercation escalated, according to the release. No significant injuries resulted, according to the report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Roundtree was awaiting a bond hearing at the Georgetown County Detention Center on Tuesday according to the sheriff’s office.
