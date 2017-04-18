Elderly woman fought for her purse after getting wrong directions to Wal-Mart

An 83-year-old woman clung to her purse and fought as a man tried to rip it from her after giving her and another man inaccurate directions to Wal-Mart, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach police officers were called about 8 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Yaupon Drive in reference to a strong armed robbery. The victim told police she was walking from a hotel with her 88-year-old husband when she asked the suspect for directions to Wal-Mart.
She said the suspect gave her and her husband inaccurate directions, having them head the wrong way. She told police the suspect then got off his bike and threw her to the ground, the report states.
She said he began pulling at her purse, trying to take it from her, police said. The woman’s husband kicked the suspect to defend her, and the suspect then threw him to the ground as well, spilling beer on him, the report states.
The victim had minor scratches on her knees and told police her head hurt, the report says.
A witness nearby heard the woman’s screams for help and went over to help after seeing the suspect battle the victim for her purse, police said. The witness said he yelled at the suspect, who then got back on his bike, asked why he was hit, then pedaled away, the report says.
