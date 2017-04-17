Crime

April 17, 2017 2:28 PM

Little River man gets 13 years for trafficking heroin

By Michaela Broyles and Emily Weaver

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

eweaver@thesunnews.com

A Little River man was sentenced to prison recently after pleading guilty to heroin and gun charges.

Thirty-year-old William Dearck Landy, Jr., was ordered to serve 13 years in prison, according to a press release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Landy pleaded guilty April 10 to trafficking in heroin and unlawful carrying of a pistol, the release states.

Landy was charged with murder for the 2010 shooting death of 18-year-old Lakeem Omar Bellamy. Landy was indicted on the charge in 2011, but the murder count was later dismissed.

Landy was also indicted on a charge of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in 2011. That charge was also dropped two years later.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' 1:58

Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'
Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street 0:29

Police investigate shots fired near Seaboard Street
Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway 0:56

Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos