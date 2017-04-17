Little River man gets 13 years for trafficking heroin

A Little River man was sentenced to prison recently after pleading guilty to heroin and gun charges.
Thirty-year-old William Dearck Landy, Jr., was ordered to serve 13 years in prison, according to a press release from 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Landy pleaded guilty April 10 to trafficking in heroin and unlawful carrying of a pistol, the release states.
Landy was charged with murder for the 2010 shooting death of 18-year-old Lakeem Omar Bellamy. Landy was indicted on the charge in 2011, but the murder count was later dismissed.
Landy was also indicted on a charge of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in 2011. That charge was also dropped two years later.
