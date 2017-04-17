Teens admitted to having the weed and the guns. But the beer wasn’t theirs, they said

The weed and guns were theirs, the teens told police, but no one claimed responsibility for the beer.
Myrtle Beach police found four young men sleeping in a truck in a parking lot across from the Yachtsman Resort, in the 1300 block of North Ocean Boulevard, early Monday morning. Inside the truck, officers found two glass jars of marijuana, two handguns in a shoebox on the floorboard, a marijuana blunt, a bag of weed, a scale, empty baggies and cans of beer in the truck bed, according to an incident report.
One of the juveniles, who was sleeping in the truck bed, claimed responsibility for a jar of marijuana, the blunt and one of the guns in the shoebox. The total amount of weed weighed in at 7 grams, the report stated.
Another juvenile, who was also sleeping in the bed of the truck, confessed to possessing the other gun in the shoebox and the bag of weed in the center console, which weighed 1.7 grams, according to the report.
Eighteen-year-old Shannon Trayquin Moore of Bessemer City, N.C., claimed responsibility for the other jar of marijuana, which police said weighed 5.8 grams.
None of the teens claimed responsibility for the alcohol, officers noted in the report. “Due to the alcohol being in the bed of the truck near ... (the two unnamed juveniles), they were charged (as) minor(s) in possession of alcohol,” according to the report.
Eighteen-year-old Justin Lynn Brewer also of Bessemer City, who was camping out in the cab of the truck with Moore, was charged with sleeping in a motor vehicle — a charge all four of the teens had in common.
Moore was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol and simple possession of marijuana.
One of the juveniles was also charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol. Juveniles are not named in reports.
