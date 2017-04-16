Police look for man wearing Superman shirt after scuffle

Police say a man, who got into a scuffle with a guy wearing a Superman shirt, was clocked in the head as he was leaving the Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes where he worked early Saturday morning.
A 56-year-old man told police he had been in an altercation with a co-worker that turned physical in the hotel’s kitchen earlier in the night. The tussle was quickly broken up and the co-worker, who went by the name of Neil and was wearing a Superman shirt, was asked to leave, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.
The man told police he was walking to the elevator when he was hit in the head from behind. Video surveillance footage from the resort showed the man in the Superman shirt and three other men, who hid their faces as they passed the cameras, enter and exit the elevators around the time of the incident, according to the report.
The other suspects were described as a black man wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, a black man wearing a dark flannel shirt and cargo shorts and a heavy-set black man with dreadlocks wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, according to the report.
Police say the victim had a minor laceration on the top of his head.
The incident remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
