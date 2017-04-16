Man injured in early Easter morning shooting

A man was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds in the first hour of Easter Sunday after shots rang out near 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
Myrtle Beach police were riding northbound on the boulevard around 12:39 a.m. when officers heard several gunshots fired in the area of 6th Avenue North, according to an incident report.
As they approached the scene, officers saw a 23-year-old man running around in the intersection of 6th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard before running over to the Sea Nymph, according to the report.
The man had suffered two gunshot wounds, police noted in the report, and officers were given a description of a suspect identified as an average height black male wearing all red.
The victim appeared to have non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
