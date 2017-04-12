Sidney Moorer obstruction charge replaces old indictment

A former Horry County detective who was indicted on numerous criminal charges last year has been eliminated as a witness to an obstruction of justice charge against Sidney Moorer.
The Sun News reported Monday night that Moorer was facing a new charge for obstruction. But on Wednesday, listings in the Horry County Public Index were updated to reflect that Moorer will not be prosecuted on an original obstruction charge filed in 2014.
The new indictment removed former Horry County Detective Allen Large from a witness list.
Large, who was a senior detective with the Horry County Police Department, was indicted by a grand jury on five counts of criminal sexual conduct. He also faces five civil lawsuits filed by women identified only as Jane Does who say he sexually harassed or assaulted them.
Moorer was indicted on the amended charge on March 23. The indictment also adds a day to the period in 2013 that the county solicitor says Moorer impeded authorities.
“Sidney Stclair Moorer did in Horry County on or about Dec. 20, 2013 through Dec. 21, 2013 intentionally do an act which … hindered the administration of justice,” the new indictment reads.
Moorer was tried last year for kidnapping after the disappearance of Heather Elvis in 2013. Dennis declared a mistrial in the Moorer case on June 24 when a mostly male jury could not reach a unanimous decision.
However, he was sentenced July 29 to five months in jail after Judge R. Markley Dennis said he violated a gag order in the first trial by speaking with a reporter. He earned credit for an earlier release through good behavior and picking up work duties at the jail.
Staff writer Audrey Hudson contributed to this report.
