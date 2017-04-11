He was sent home with a ‘C.’ The chicken nuggets were sent flying

Chicken nuggets flew in a reported family scuffle that led to a separation for the night.
A 15-year-old boy told police his stepfather - enraged over a report card that showed a C in one of his classes - threw the chicken nuggets he was eating then wrestled with him over a phone when he tried to call 911.
Police were called to the home in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. Officers say the young man reported his stepfather took the phone from him when he grabbed it to call 911 and “threw it against the wall,” according to an Horry County police report.
The teen told police he then headed to his room to grab his phone when his stepfather “came up behind him and started to wrestle him” for it, the report stated. The boy told police his stepfather turned him around and choked him during the struggle.
Police did not note any marks or redness to the teen’s neck and said he refused EMS transport to a hospital, according to the report.
The mother declined to fill out a statement and the stepfather “said that he didn’t know what happened,” officers noted in the report.
The Department of Social Services was called to the home and the mother made arrangements to stay with her son at an alternate location, the report said.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments