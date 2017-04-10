Sidney Moorer facing new charge

Sidney Moorer, the man who was tried last year after the disappearance of Heather Elvis, is facing a new charge, county records show.
Moorer, charged with kidnapping Elvis, was last released from jail Sept. 28 after serving 61 days in detention on a contempt charge.
Officials filed an additional obstruction of justice charge on April 3, according to the Horry County Public Index. Court offices were closed Monday evening and the incident that prompted the new charge remains unclear.
WMBF News reports that the indictment for the new charge states: “Sidney Moorer did in Horry County on or about December 20, 2013 through December 21, 2013, intentionally do an act which prevented, obstructed, impeded, or hindered the administration of justice, in violation of the Common Law offense of Obstruction of Justice.”
Moorer was sentenced to five months in jail on July 29, after Judge R. Markley Dennis found him to be in contempt when he spoke to a reporter, violating a gag order in the first trial of his kidnapping charge. He earned credit for an earlier release through good behavior and picking up work duties at the jail.
Moorer is accused of kidnapping Elvis, who was last seen or heard from Dec. 18, 2013.
Dennis declared a mistrial in the Moorer case on June 24 when a mostly-male jury could not reach a unanimous decision.
