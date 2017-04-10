Why you should always use the top lock on the door of your hotel room

A couple at a Myrtle Beach hotel says their room was burglarized while they slumbered in their bed Sunday.
A 20-year-old man and 19-year-old woman told police they closed the door to their room at the Polynesian Oceanfront Hotel and went to bed. But the two said they did not engage the extra security lock at the top of the door before falling asleep.
When they woke up around 9:30 a.m., they found items missing from the room, according to an incident report filed with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The man’s wallet, containing his identification, bank cards and $150 cash, and the woman’s purse, wallet, Bose earphones and a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses were missing, the couple told police.
The burglary remains under investigation.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments