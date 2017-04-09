Police say he robbed a man at gunpoint, then threatened the cop who came with warrants

One of four suspects arrested for an armed robbery in a Myrtle Beach motel room is facing a new charge after police say he threatened the officer who served him his warrants.
Twenty-four-year-old Quatarious Zemar Johnson of Columbia yelled in an officer’s face that he would “kick his (expletive)” when he was released on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, lying to police and possessing a stolen gun. The threat came when officers served warrants detailing Johnson’s charges from a reported shakedown in a room at the Happy Holiday Motel.
Officers were called to the inn on Thursday where a man told police he had been invited up to a room by two women, then robbed at gunpoint by two men who exited the bathroom.
The men held the gun to his head and demanded his belongings, he told police in a report of the incident. The suspects got his wallet and he ran to report it to the motel’s front desk, according to the report. The suspects fled the scene in a burgundy Nissan Murano.
Police say they found two guns and some of the man’s belongings in a vehicle matching the description of the fleeing car that was stopped by responding officers less than 10 blocks away.
Demetrio Espinosa, 42, of Pawleys Island, Kadajia Breanna Gaddis, 20, of Columbia and Shakihla Janaee Smalls, 18, of Columbia were each charged with armed robbery, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, possessing a stolen pistol and kidnapping.
Espinosa was also charged with being an accessory after the fact to an armed robbery and Smalls had a marijuana possession charge added to her counts.
Johnson now also faces a charge of threatening a public employee. He remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
