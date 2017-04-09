Standoff with shooting suspect comes to an end

A man wanted for a Sunday morning shooting, who barricaded himself in a Georgetown motel, has been taken into custody.
Georgetown police say they were called to a shooting in the 2500 block of Prince Street in the early morning hours. The shooting suspect was identified as 38-year-old Donnel Washington, the Georgetown Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Washington allegedly fired several shots into a home and motor vehicle and was later found at the Bayview Motel in the Maryville section of Georgetown, according to the post.
Police called in assistance from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department’s SWAT team after Washington barricaded himself in a room at the motel.
Officers asked the public to “stay clear” of the area.
The standoff ended peacefully when Washington surrendered around 8 a.m., police said in the post.
Washington has been charged with obstructing justice, firing a gun into a home and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. Other charges are pending as the investigation continues, according to the post.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
