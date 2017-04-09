One killed, one jailed after Sunday morning wreck

A Sellers man is in jail after police say he fled the scene of a deadly collision on U.S. 501 Sunday morning.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol says Christopher Fling, 25, was driving a 2001 Dodge pickup truck northbound on U.S. 501 near Academy Drive when he struck a pedestrian walking northbound in the roadway.
The pedestrian died.
Fling fled the scene, but was apprehended shortly thereafter, Southern said.
Fling was charged with driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a collision that resulted in death. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 6:23 a.m.
The Highway Patrol and the state’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team are investigating the wreck.
The victim’s name will be released by the Horry County Coroner’s office, once family has been notified.
