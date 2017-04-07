After women invited him to a motel room, two men came out with with guns, report says

A 35-year-old man told Myrtle Beach police he was robbed at gunpoint by two men Thursday night after two women invited him up to their Ocean Boulevard motel room.
Officers were en route to the incident about 7 p.m. going toward the Happy Holiday Motel on North Ocean Boulevard when said they spotted the vehicle described as the one the suspects were traveling in, the report states.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway. The suspects were detained, and the victim identified the suspects as the group who robbed him, police said.
The victim told police two women invited him to their hotel room, then two men burst out of the bathroom armed with handguns, according to the report.
The victim said a gun was held to his head as the suspects demanded his belongings, the report says. The victim told police his wallet containing two credit cards and $140 was taken.
A hotel employee told police the victim told her he was robbed. The employee said she went to the room the suspects were staying in, knocked, and shouted through the door she was calling police. She said shortly afterward, two women and one man ran out of the room and fled.
She went back to the room and spoke with a man who was a registered guest there, who said he would be right back. Police were given a description of the vehicle that left the motel.
A search of the vehicle yielded two guns and some of the victim’s belongings, police said.
