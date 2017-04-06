Two teenage girls dead after fall from Myrtle Beach hotel Wednesday

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway Pause

0:17 Windy day ahead as storm moves past Myrtle Beach

0:29 Lighting from the storm

1:00 One killed, two injured on Mr. Joe White Avenue wreck

1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:21 The National Zoo says final goodbye to Bao Bao the panda cub

1:17 Wind and waves pick up at South Carolina beach ahead of storms