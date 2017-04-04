Workers say they let him go. Then they lost all access to their servers, accounts

A man representing a company in Little River told police that a recently-terminated employee was holding company information hostage and demanding money.
The man told Horry County police that they had hired 26-year-old Joshua Christopher Zaleski in January to work on their business website, but his employment was terminated on March 10, according to an incident report.
After Zaleski was let go, the man said they “lost all access to their servers and files including taxes, banking, business accounts, insurance, etc.,” according to the report. The man showed police an email sent to the company, demanding $30,000 in “severance” pay within two days or Zaleski would distribute the company information as he “sees fit.”
The complainant told police the demands were costing the company “several thousand dollars a day,” the report stated.
Zaleski, of Shallotte, N.C., was arrested Monday and charged with extortion.
The name of the victimized business was redacted from the report.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
