She was threatened, robbed at gunpoint, and pistol whipped, report says

A 29-year-old Longs woman told Horry County police she was threatened at gunpoint, robbed, and beaten while walking from a night club on Freemont Road in Longs early Monday morning.
Horry County officers were called to Ashmun Road in the Longs area about 3:20 a.m. Monday in reference to an armed robbery, according to a police report.
Police discovered the injured victim sitting in a vehicle when they arrived. She told them she was walking from a club on Freemont Road when the suspect pulled up in a gray mini van, the report states. She said he jumped out of the van, pointed a gun at her stomach, and said he was “going to burn her right now,” according to the report.
She said she pleaded with him not to shoot her and told him to take what he wanted, police said. He then took $250 from her, along with a backpack containing cigarettes, the report states.
She said he started to kick her and pistol whip her in the face, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police visited the suspect’s home and discovered he was wanted out of California and had two local warrants, according to the report. Officers also said they found small gun in a bedroom.
The suspect, listed as Danford Williams in the report, was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Williams, 28, of Longs, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, being a fugitive, and other unrelated charges, online jail records show.
He remained jailed on $17,000 for some of the charges, but bond was not set for the armed robbery and weapon possession charge, according to records.
