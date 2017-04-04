Highway patrol releases details of deadly, weekend crash near state park

The South Carolina Highway Patrol released details on a deadly, weekend crash near the Myrtle Beach State Park that involved a pick-up truck and two motorcycles.
Billy Funderburke Jr., 56, of Myrtle Beach was charged with failure to yield the right of way in connection with the wreck reported at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 17 Business, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the highway patrol.
Funderburke was traveling southbound in a 2009 Toyota pick-up truck when he tried to make a left-hand turn into a private drive and collided with fifty-six-year-old James Starnes, who was operating a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and the driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclists were both traveling northbound and neither was wearing a helmet, Collins said.
The operator of the 2004 Harley was taken to a local hospital. Starnes was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center at 12:56 p.m. Monday from multiple traumatic injuries, two days after the wreck, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP, Collins said.
