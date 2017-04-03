Ice cream. You scream. We all scream, ‘gun?’ Turf war ignites between ice cream trucks

A turf war between ice cream trucks led to reports of a gun being drawn at the 52nd Avenue North beach access Sunday morning.
A 45-year-old man, working at a mobile ice cream stand, told police that a 29-year-old competitor pulled a gun on him after he ran off the guy’s customers. The 45-year-old admitted he taunted the rival ice cream man to “pay him back” for the day before, when the man ran off his customers, according to a police report.
Three ice cream trucks were stationed at the beach access Sunday morning, when the man decided to put his retaliation plan into action, he told Myrtle Beach police.
But a Dunes Village employee asked the ice cream trucks to leave, according to the report. All parties agreed and left the scene, but the disgruntled ice cream man kept a close eye on his competitor, who circled the block and returned to set up shop again.
“That made him upset because the employee asked them all to leave,” Officer A. Bellamy noted in the report. The man told police he followed the ice cream man back to the beach access where he started telling the guys’ potential customers that he was “closed for business.”
He taunted his younger contender, telling him that “he could sell him some ice cream” and then laughed at the 29-year-old salesman, according to the report. That’s when his rival pulled a gun on him, he said.
The other ice cream man told police he recorded the 45-year-old’s obnoxious behavior on his cellphone, but never pulled a gun on him.
He told police that as he tried to leave the area, the man opened up his serving window and was “hanging halfway inside of his truck,” according to a second report filed on the incident. He told police that “he was in fear so he closed his serving window” and as he did, the older ice cream man starting shouting “gun, gun,” the report stated.
The young man left the scene and called the police.
Police reviewed the man’s cellphone footage and observed the older ice cream man “antagonizing” his younger rival and encouraging him to “get out of the van so they could fight.” But officers did not see a gun in the video, according to the report.
The young man told police it was the other guy, who had the gun. But no gun was found in a search of the older man’s ice cream truck, according to the report.
