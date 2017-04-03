They asked for a dollar, but they took all she had, woman tells police.

Two teens were arrested Sunday evening when a woman flagged down police and pointed them out as the ones who had robbed her earlier in the day.
The woman told Myrtle Beach police that she was on the beach near Mr. Joe White Avenue when the young men approached her and asked for a dollar. When she went to retrieve a dollar from her pocket, one of the men reached in her other pocket and stole her Maryland driver’s license and all of her money - $293 in total, she told police in an incident report.
The suspects then fled north on the beach, she said, telling police that the robbery happened around noon.
The woman flagged down police a block away eight hours later, relaying the story and describing the suspects when someone pointed out that the alleged robbers were across the street, according to the report. The woman positively identified the young men as the ones who robbed her and they were taken into custody, the report stated.
Nineteen-year-old Nahjee Ahmir Funnie of Myrtle Beach was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.
Another juvenile, who wasn’t named in the report, was charged with strong-armed robbery. Both suspects were released to the custody of their mothers.
