They asked for a dollar, but they took all she had, woman tells police.

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab Pause

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

2:08 Agencies and community gathered to raise awareness against heroin

0:38 Residents discuss growth of North Myrtle Beach

1:09 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.3

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:34 At a loss for words, Frank Martin tries to describe 'surreal' experience of making first Final Four

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises