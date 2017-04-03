He was watching her as she exercised. But that’s not all he was doing, she said.

A woman working out in a hotel gym got an eyeful when she went to confront a man, who wouldn’t stop staring at her Sunday morning.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the Coral Beach Resort and Suites at 1105 S. Ocean Blvd. around 9 a.m. The woman told police she saw a man watching her as she exercised so she moved to different areas of the gym to try to avoid contact.
The woman said she finally went to confront the man, but saw his genitals exposed. The man walked away as the woman went to get her phone, according to an incident report.
Police reviewed surveillance footage. The case remains under investigation.
