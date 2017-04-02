It started with a fight in the parking lot. It ended with a gunshot victim in the ER.

A 25-year-old man showed up at Conway Medical Center, complaining of a gunshot wound after a verbal argument at a Myrtle Beach sports bar turned into a shooting.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the Third Avenue Sports Bar at 1102 3rd Ave. S. for a reported shooting in the first hour of Sunday morning. Witnesses on scene told police that a burgundy van, possibly with a Virginia license plate, and a faded blue Buick had pulled into the parking lot and a verbal argument ensued, according to an incident report.
Then a gunshot rang out.
While police were on scene, officers were advised that a 25-year-old man was in a Conway emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg.
The shooting remains under investigation.
